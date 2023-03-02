Welcome spring with style and experience a world of dazzling flavor, incredible entertainment, and more for the 2023 Pink Tie Party, a reception-style event hosted by TCMA (A Drew Company) for the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Don your finest pink attire to enjoy:

Culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene

by and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene Delightful cocktails and mocktails including an XR activation by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar

The beautiful queens of Absolutely Dragulous walking the blossom runway

walking the blossom runway And more, for a vibrant spring season soirée with emcee Guy Lambert you won’t want to miss!

All funds support the mission of Washington, DC’s iconic National Cherry Blossom Festival, ensuring Festival events remain primarily free and open to the public.