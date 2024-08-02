Pickleball Party on the Plaza

Saturday, September 28, 2024

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

Beginner Tournament: $19.95/team; Day-of: $24.95/team Competitive Tournament - $24.95/team; Day-of: $29.95/team CCX Residents - Free/team

About This Event

Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts! Pickleball demonstrations from experts and local retailers showcasing paddles, balls, nets and more. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Players can test their skills in our doubles tournament and compete for the first place prize while we serve up some fun. In addition to the tournament, enjoy food trucks, Pickleball demonstrations from local experts and retailers showcasing Pickleball gear! Raffles and free giveaways that will occur throughout the day, as well as complimentary juices, smoothies and healthy snacks provided by our sponsors.

Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:00 am

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing
