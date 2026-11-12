A People’s Choir DC: Comic Relief Sing-along

Trade a polished performance for the pleasure of singing with a roomful of people. A People’s Choir DC returns to DC9 with “Comic Relief,” a free sing-along built around silly, cheesy and gloriously overdramatic favorites.

No audition or singing experience is needed. Lyrics appear on screen while the original recordings play, making it easy to jump in when a familiar chorus arrives. Optional winter-holiday tunes are planned toward the end. Come early, find your spot and treat it as a low-pressure night out with friends—or a reason to make a few new ones.

When: Thursday, December 3, 2026. Doors at 7 p.m.; singing begins around 7:30 p.m. End time not announced.

Where: DC9’s second floor, 1940 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Admission: Free; ages 21+. Drinks cost extra.

The singing space is up one flight of stairs. View the venue listing and RSVP. Confirm timing and accessibility details with the organizer.