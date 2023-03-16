Panel Discussion: Industrial Innovation and Decarbonization in the U.S. and EU – Technical and Policy Pathways

The industrial sector accounts for roughly 30% of global emissions and is one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize. Sweden has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, and the EU Commission and the U.S. no later than 2050. To meet these targets, industry actors must reduce emissions quickly. This transition requires transformative pathways that involve completely new processes in many industries, as well as an overhaul of the value chains from basic materials to end products and services.

In conjunction with our exhibition opening, join us for a panel discussion on March 23 on industrial innovation and decarbonization in the EU and the U.S., with a focus on technical and policy pathways to achieve the industrial transition, featuring opening remarks by David Livingston, Senior Advisor for the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

9:30 am – 11:45 am

The discussion is organized by the Embassy of Sweden in partnership with the Sweden-U.S. Green Transition Initiative, Mistra Carbon Exit Research Program, and Resources for the Future.