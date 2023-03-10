Oscar Watch Party at Junction Bistro & Bar in Mosaic

Join us for an unforgettable night of glitz and glamour as we celebrate the 95th Academy Awards at Junction! As Hollywood’s brightest stars gather to honor the best of the best in film, we’ll be cheering on our favorite nominees and indulging in some delicious drinks and food specials. Get ready to sip on some of our signature cocktails, including the deliciously fruity Peach Bellini and the classicly effervescent French 75.