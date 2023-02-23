The celebrated Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal returns to Washington Performing Arts at the dawn of a new era, as it welcomes the exciting Venezuelan-born conductor Rafael Payare as its ninth music director. Pianist Yefim “Fima” Bronfman joins the OSM for Bartók’s technically imposing, ever-popular Piano Concerto No. 2—a work featured on Bronfman’s 1997 Grammy Award-winning recording of Bartók concerti. The OSM rounds out the program with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and with Precipice, a compact and ethereal work commissioned by the OSM from contemporary American-born, Canadian-resident composer Dorothy Chang. Bronfman will return April 4th for a solo recital at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater.