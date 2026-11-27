Snowflakes, a daring battle and a journey to the Land of Sweets give this December evening its shape. Reston-based Festival Ballet Virginia brings its full-length production of The Nutcracker to Annandale, pairing Tchaikovsky's complete score with the familiar story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. It is a chance to make a holiday theater outing part of the season while supporting a local nonprofit dance company.

This listing features opening night on Friday, December 18, 2026, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Richard J. Ernst Community Cultural Center, 8430 Center Drive, Annandale. The performance runs approximately two hours, including one intermission. Tickets currently range from $22.50 to $38; children under two may attend free when sitting on an adult's lap. Check final charges and choose the December 18 performance when booking.

Arrive early to browse the company's holiday boutique, which offers keepsakes, handmade items and sweets before the show and during intermission. Confirm seating availability, accessibility needs and exact details with the organizer. Production photograph courtesy of Festival Ballet Virginia.

Official event details and tickets