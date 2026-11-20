Kensington’s familiar skyline gets a seasonal glow as the Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights opens for its 49th year. More than 500,000 lights illuminate the grounds, while the Visitors’ Center adds international nativity displays and decorated Christmas trees. Make this a gentle early-December outing: walk the marked outdoor route, then step inside to explore the displays. Opening night also has a 6:30 p.m. performance by the Spencerville Ringers, listed in the organizer’s current program. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Reserve the required free timed parking pass before driving over, dress for an outdoor walk and plan dinner before or after your visit; outside food and drinks are not permitted. Current 2026 notices list lights from 4:45 to 8:45 p.m. Confirm exact hours, parking availability and performance details with the organizer.

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 4:45–8:45 p.m., at Washington DC Temple Visitors’ Center, 9900 Stoneybrook Drive, Kensington. This listing features opening night; the festival continues nightly through January 1, 2027. Free timed parking passes are required after 4:30 p.m., one per vehicle.

Official details · Reserve a free timed parking pass