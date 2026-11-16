Open Mic Mondays with ATTINSHUN at Haven
Monday, November 23, 2026

Open Mic Mondays with ATTINSHUN at Haven

1378 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Haven / The DC Haven

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$10 at the door; free RSVP only

About This Event

A live backing band changes the feel of an open mic: performers get a musical conversation rather than a silent room between turns. JREL Productions and ATTINSHUN bring that energy to Haven for an evening of singing, spoken word, comedy and local talent. Listening is as much a reason to come as taking the microphone.

Monday, November 23, 2026, 7 p.m.–midnight, at Haven, 1378 H Street NE, on the H Street corridor. Performances begin at 8:30 p.m.; the announced happy hour runs 7–8 p.m. This series meets on second and fourth Mondays. Admission is $10 at the door: the free Eventbrite RSVP does not make attendance free. Food and drinks cost extra. Confirm performer signups, entry policies and current details with the organizer.

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Date

Monday, November 23, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Haven / The DC Haven
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