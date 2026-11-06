Free Open Craft Night at Because Science (21+)

Friday, November 20, 2026, 5–7 p.m. EST

The Craft Lab at Because Science — Adams Morgan, Washington, DC

1759 Columbia Road NW, Washington, DC 20009

Price: Free.

Bring the project you keep meaning to finish and give it a sociable Friday deadline. Because Science opens its Craft Lab for an adults-only evening of making, swapping ideas and working alongside other crafters. You supply your project and any favorite beverage; the shop provides basics such as scissors, adhesives, outlets and some unusual materials. A half-finished handmade gift could be just the excuse to turn a solitary task into an Adams Morgan outing. Drop in at any point during the two-hour session.

Ages 21+. Bring your own craft; beverages, including alcohol, are permitted. Registration is optional and helps the organizer plan. Enter through the shop and head to the Craft Lab at the back. Confirm current details before visiting.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of Because Science.