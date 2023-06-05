One Journey Festival celebrates the talents, stories and contributions of refugees and other displaced people around the world. This family-friendly festival brings people together through our modern-day shared languages of humanity: art, food, music, dance, storytelling, soccer, fashion, and technology.

The fourth annual One Journey Festival will take place on June 24, 2023 on the lawn of Washington National Cathedral – rain or shine.

Popular TV personality and DC media ambassador Tommy McFly will emcee the One Journey Festival, which will feature a diverse lineup of music groups, dancers, and storytellers from different countries and cultures. Plus a special Festival appearance by Sesame Street’s beloved blue monster, Grover!