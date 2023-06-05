Saturday, June 24, 2023

One Journey Festival

3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Cleveland Park

Washington National Cathedral

Free

About This Event

One Journey Festival celebrates the talents, stories and contributions of refugees and other displaced people around the world. This family-friendly festival brings people together through our modern-day shared languages of humanity: art, food, music, dance, storytelling, soccer, fashion, and technology.

The fourth annual One Journey Festival will take place on June 24, 2023 on the lawn of Washington National Cathedral – rain or shine.

Popular TV personality and DC media ambassador Tommy McFly will emcee the One Journey Festival, which will feature a diverse lineup of music groups, dancers, and storytellers from different countries and cultures. Plus a special Festival appearance by Sesame Street’s beloved blue monster, Grover!

Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:00 am

Washington National Cathedral
