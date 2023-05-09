Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
REWILD West Desert Fair
REWILD Warehouse
Mosaic Theater Company at Atlas Performing Arts CenterMore details
Three Black queer men sit in an ethereal waiting room inviting audiences to join them in a whimsical theatrical experiment that is equal parts harrowing, hilarious, and hopeful. Inspired by his own HIV diagnosis and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, award-winning playwright Donja R. Love shines an honest light on the people behind the statistics in this “defiantly life-embracing” (The New York Times) new play.
By Donja R. Love
Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell
On view from June 1 – 25, 2023
