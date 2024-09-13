Sunday Night Bingo at Calico

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun 🍺🎰🍔 !

Join us every Sunday at Calico from 7pm to 9pm for our Free Sunday Bingo series from now until the end of the year!

That’s right! Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.

Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!