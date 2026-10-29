Ole Blue Claw: A Free Evening of Maryland Stories

Maryland’s familiar places and stranger corners become the raw material for an evening of fiction in Bethesda. The Writer’s Center celebrates Ole Blue Claw, an anthology bringing together 23 works of flash and short fiction from writers across the state. Hear participating authors read and meet the editors behind the collection. It’s an approachable Saturday-night outing for readers, aspiring writers and anyone curious about the stories a place can inspire.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Writer’s Center — downtown Bethesda, 4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, MD 20815.

Price: Free and open to the public; RSVP through the event page.

RSVP on the official event page. The evening includes readings by participating Maryland writers; consult the organizer for the latest lineup. Contact [email protected] ahead of time about accessibility accommodations. Confirm exact details and availability with The Writer’s Center.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information