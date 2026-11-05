Old Town Alexandria Singles: Seated Speed Dating

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
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Hilton Garden Inn, Old Town Alexandria — near King Street MetroMore details
Friday, November 13, 2026, 7–9 p.m. EST; check-in at 7 p.m., dating begins at 7:20 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn, Old Town Alexandria — near King Street Metro
1620 Prince Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Price: $30; cash-bar drinks are additional.
Trade a little app scrolling for an evening of actual introductions. Professionals in the City’s Old Town event starts with short seated dates, then leaves time to mingle with people you would like to know better. The organizer’s online matching and messaging system lets attendees reconnect afterward. The hotel is one block from King Street Metro, making a car-free Friday evening practical. Arrive for the 7 p.m. check-in so there is time to settle in before the first conversations begin.
The organizer describes this as opposite-sex speed dating. Review its current participant criteria and ticket availability before booking. Confirm exact details with the organizer.
Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details
Promotional image courtesy of Professionals in the City.
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