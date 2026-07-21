Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, July 24, 2026
O.A.R. Three Decades Tour
10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044, US
Merriweather Post PavilionMore details
About This Event
Maryland natives O.A.R. are bringing Love and Memories back to Merriweather Post Pavilion. On July 24, O.A.R. will be celebrating three decades of their career with you, their beloved fans, from classic radio hits to recent fan-favorites. Joined by Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb, it’s going to be a special hometown show.
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