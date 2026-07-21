O.A.R. Three Decades Tour
Friday, July 24, 2026

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044, US

Merriweather Post Pavilion

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About This Event

Maryland natives O.A.R. are bringing Love and Memories back to Merriweather Post Pavilion. On July 24, O.A.R. will be celebrating three decades of their career with you, their beloved fans, from classic radio hits to recent fan-favorites. Joined by Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb, it’s going to be a special hometown show.

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Date

Friday, July 24, 2026 06:30 pm

Location

Merriweather Post Pavilion
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