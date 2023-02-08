Wednesday // Mar 08, 2023
NOVA Fitness: Free Class Series
2907 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
About this event
Corona Premier and DC Fray are partnering with gyms around Arlington, VA to help you start the year strong with a free class series! 💪
Check out our list of classes and register today to explore fitness studios and new ways to move.
F45 Pentagon Row // 1101 S Joyce St.
- HIIT on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:45 p.m.
- HIIT on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:45 p.m.
SPENGA // 4040 Fairfax Dr. #100D
- Spin/Strength/Yoga on Saturday, February 25 at 12:30 p.m.
- HIIT on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:45 p.m.
- Spin/Strength/Yoga on Thursday, March 9 at 6:45 p.m.
- HIIT on Thursday, March 23 at 6:45 p.m.
VIDA Fitness // 4040 Wilson Blvd.
- HIIT on Sunday, February 26 at 12:30 p.m.
- Pilates on Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m.
- Yoga on Monday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
BASH Boxing // 700 N Randolph St. Suite 195
- Kickboxing on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Clarendon Personal Training // 2907 Wilson Blvd
- Yoga on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m.
- HIIT on Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m.
Classes are first come first serve. All events are free, but registration is required to reserve your spot in each class.