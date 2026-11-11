Discover Gems, Minerals and Fossils at Fairfax’s Annual Show

Some of the best things to browse are much older than the people selling them. Northern Virginia Mineral Club’s annual show fills Dewberry Hall with gems, minerals and fossils, with approximately 20 dealers alongside exhibits, demonstrations and activities for children.

Collectors can compare finds and talk to sellers; families can make the kids’ mini-mines and activity area part of a low-cost weekend outing. Sunday adds a silent auction. You do not have to arrive with a specialist’s shopping list to enjoy an afternoon looking closely at the natural world.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, November 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Dewberry Hall, Johnson Center, George Mason University, Fairfax campus, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia. Admission: adults $6, seniors 65+ $5, ages 13–17 $4; children 12 and under with an adult and GMU students/faculty with ID attend free.

Use Lot A and follow the organizer’s parking-registration instructions before leaving your car. Official show information, discount flyer and parking directions. Confirm exact details with the club before visiting.

Promotional image courtesy of Northern Virginia Mineral Club.