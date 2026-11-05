Northern Virginia Community Orchestra’s Free Fall Concert

Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30–9 p.m. EST

Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria area

5801 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310

Price: Free admission.

A school auditorium can become a neighborhood concert hall for a Friday evening. Northern Virginia Community Orchestra brings amateur and professional musicians together under music director Stephen Shook, offering a free fall performance close to home. The group promises classics, cinematic favorites and an inviting introduction to live orchestral sound. For regular concertgoers, it is a chance to support local musicians; for curious newcomers, free admission makes it easy to try something different. Bring a friend and give the music an unhurried evening.

The organizer provides an RSVP option on its event page. Confirm the program, seating arrangements and exact details before attending.

Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details

Photo courtesy of Northern Virginia Community Orchestra.