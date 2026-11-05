Northern Virginia Community Orchestra’s Free Fall Concert
Friday, November 13, 2026

Northern Virginia Community Orchestra’s Free Fall Concert

5801 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310

Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria area

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Free admission.

About This Event

Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30–9 p.m. EST
Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria area
5801 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310
Price: Free admission.

A school auditorium can become a neighborhood concert hall for a Friday evening. Northern Virginia Community Orchestra brings amateur and professional musicians together under music director Stephen Shook, offering a free fall performance close to home. The group promises classics, cinematic favorites and an inviting introduction to live orchestral sound. For regular concertgoers, it is a chance to support local musicians; for curious newcomers, free admission makes it easy to try something different. Bring a friend and give the music an unhurried evening.

The organizer provides an RSVP option on its event page. Confirm the program, seating arrangements and exact details before attending.

Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details

Photo courtesy of Northern Virginia Community Orchestra.

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Date

Friday, November 13, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria area
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