Northern Virginia Community Orchestra’s Free Fall Concert

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria areaMore details
Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30–9 p.m. EST
Thomas Edison High School — Franconia/Alexandria area
5801 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310
Price: Free admission.
A school auditorium can become a neighborhood concert hall for a Friday evening. Northern Virginia Community Orchestra brings amateur and professional musicians together under music director Stephen Shook, offering a free fall performance close to home. The group promises classics, cinematic favorites and an inviting introduction to live orchestral sound. For regular concertgoers, it is a chance to support local musicians; for curious newcomers, free admission makes it easy to try something different. Bring a friend and give the music an unhurried evening.
The organizer provides an RSVP option on its event page. Confirm the program, seating arrangements and exact details before attending.
Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details
Photo courtesy of Northern Virginia Community Orchestra.
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