NoMa PumpkinPalooza at Alethia Tanner Park

An ordinary weeknight turns into a neighborhood Halloween outing at Alethia Tanner Park. NoMa BID’s PumpkinPalooza combines a pick-your-own pumpkin patch with alpacas, costumed characters and a parade for people and pets. Stay for an outdoor screening of Minions & Monsters, browse seasonal activities or make dinner out of the food vendors. Red Bear Brewing’s pop-up beer garden gives grown-ups another reason to linger.

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 4–8 p.m. Eastern; pumpkin patch opens at 4:15 p.m..

Where: Alethia Tanner Park, Eckington / NoMa, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Price: Free admission and RSVP; food and beer purchases extra.

One free pumpkin per person, while supplies last; the patch opens at 4:15 p.m. Leash dogs and supervise children near the Metropolitan Branch Trail. The beer garden is 21+ and accepts credit/debit cards only. The announced rain date is Thursday, October 29, 4–8 p.m., with some activities subject to change. Confirm weather plans, availability and exact details with NoMa BID.

Official event details · Registration and tickets