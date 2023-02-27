Tuesday // Apr 11, 2023
NoMA Nights Free Concert Series: David Thong Duo
227 Harry Thomas Way NE, Washington, DC 20002
About this event
NoMa BID and DC Fray have partnered together to bring you a free concert series on the second Tuesday of each month, April through September. Connect with local businesses at this community market style gathering. Bring a date, a friend or your whole family and enjoy live, acoustic performances plus yard games like cornhole, Jenga and giant Connect 4.
LINEUP
April 11: David Thong Duo
May 9: Cecily Duo
June 13: Junior Bryce Band
July 11: Pebble to Pearl
August 8: Darcy Dawn
September 12: Andy B Music