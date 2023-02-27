NoMa BID and DC Fray have partnered together to bring you a free concert series on the second Tuesday of each month, April through September. Connect with local businesses at this community market style gathering. Bring a date, a friend or your whole family and enjoy live, acoustic performances plus yard games like cornhole, Jenga and giant Connect 4.

LINEUP

July 11: Pebble to Pearl

August 8: Darcy Dawn

September 12: Andy B Music