New Hope Christmas Market: Local Crafts, Cocoa and Holiday Finds

Get an early start on holiday browsing at a neighborhood market with room for a cocoa break. New Hope’s 16th annual Christmas market brings small-business vendors together with handmade goods, baked treats and raffle baskets. Wander between the outdoor tables and indoor stalls to compare jewelry, crochet, seasonal decorations and other finds, then pause for something warm before another lap. With free admission, this is an easy Saturday outing even if your gift list is still taking shape. Market proceeds support the church’s meal-packing program.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: New Hope Church — Lorton, 8905 Ox Road, Lorton, VA 22079

Price: Free admission and parking; food, shopping and optional experiences cost extra.

General market admission does not require registration. Breakfast with Santa and family photographs are separate experiences with advance booking. Individual vendors set their own prices and payment methods; New Hope’s checkout accepts cash and most major cards. Confirm current offerings with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Event artwork courtesy of New Hope Church.