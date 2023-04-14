“Natural Wines” Wine Tasting

Join us for a tasting of ecologically and socially conscious wines from across the world, in celebration of Earth Day 2023. Learn about how the winemaking process has evolved to better our environment, our winemakers, and our varietals. We’ll also go over the difference between Natural, Organic, and Sustainable Wines, so you’ll know the code the next time you hunt the aisles for a bottle.

Tasting includes:

– A 2oz pour of 5 wines, led by our in-house expert wine curator

– Exclusive pricing on wine bottles to take home (subject to availability)