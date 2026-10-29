National Veterans Parade: Marching Bands on Constitution Avenue

Find a spot along Constitution Avenue for an afternoon of marching music and pageantry. The fourth annual National Veterans Parade brings bands, ceremonial units, veterans’ organizations and historic military vehicles to a route beginning by the National Archives and continuing toward the White House. The foundation describes its event as nonpartisan and inclusive. For spectators, the draw is the chance to enjoy the bands and shared civic occasion outdoors.

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026, starting at noon Eastern; the organizer has not published an end time.

Where: Constitution Avenue NW — downtown Washington, DC, Constitution Avenue NW, from the National Archives toward the White House, Washington, DC.

Price: Free to watch; the separate morning 5K has its own registration.

This listing covers watching Sunday’s parade, which begins at noon, rather than participating in the separate 8 a.m. 5K. Check the official route map and current spectator, street-access and weather guidance before traveling. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information