Saturday, June 17, 2023

National Ice Cream Fest

165 Waterfront St, National Harbor, Maryland 20745, US

Spirit Park at National Harbor

$10+

About This Event

Get ready to indulge in the sweetest event of the summer! National Ice Cream Fest is coming to National Harbor, offering ice cream lovers from all over the chance to sample their favorite flavors and enjoy fun activities for all ages.

The festival will feature a wide variety of ice cream vendors, offering classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla, as well as more unique and creative options! There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer your ice cream in a cone, a cup, a sundae or on a sandwich!

But the National Ice Cream Fest isn’t just about the ice cream. The event will also feature a range of fun activities for visitors of all ages, live music, face painting, bounce houses (a bar for the adults) and more. It’s the perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and create new memories over a shared love for ice cream.

Date

Saturday, June 17, 2023 01:00 pm
Doors open at 01:00 pm

Location

Spirit Park at National Harbor
