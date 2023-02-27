This spring, the second annual National Capital New Play Festival is celebrating new work by some of the country’s most exciting playwrights. In addition to two fully staged world premieres, audiences are invited to readings of four plays in development for an inside look into a play’s journey to the stage.

Meet the cast members of the mainstage productions On the Far End and Jennifer, Who Is Leaving.

On the Far End March 28- May 7

Jennifer, Who Is Leaving March 30-May 7