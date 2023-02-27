Tuesday // Mar 28, 2023

National Capital New Play Festival

4545 East-West Highway Bethesda, MD
More details
Register Here

$39+ per show without a festival pass. Save with festival pass.

About this event

This spring, the second annual National Capital New Play Festival is celebrating new work by some of the country’s most exciting playwrights. In addition to two fully staged world premieres, audiences are invited to readings of four plays in development for an inside look into a play’s journey to the stage.

Meet the cast members of the mainstage productions On the Far End and Jennifer, Who Is Leaving.

On the Far End March 28- May 7

Jennifer, Who Is Leaving March 30-May 7

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Tuesday // Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 am

Location

Round House Theatre
View Map