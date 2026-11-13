Nadia Mukami Live: A Thanksgiving-Weekend Night in Silver Spring

Keep Thanksgiving weekend moving after the dinner plates are cleared. Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami headlines a late-night live-music celebration at The Fire Station 1 in downtown Silver Spring, bringing East African pop to a neighborhood night out.

Presented by Yahu Edits/Trakmasters with MDOSI and Mizizi Group, the event runs into the early hours. Make it a Saturday-evening plan with dinner nearby before the advertised 9 p.m. start, then leave room for an energetic live set and a late finish.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 9 p.m.–Sunday, November 29, 3 a.m.

Where: The Fire Station 1 Sports Bar & Restaurant, 8131 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Admission: Listed ticket range $23.18–$44.52; ages 21+. Review available tiers and the final checkout price.

Get tickets from the organizer. Confirm the performance schedule, entry requirements and exact details before attending.