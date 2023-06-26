Thursday, June 29, 2023

Music at the Manor

7931 East Blvd. Dr. Alexandria, VA
Free

About This Event

River Farm presents its first-ever Music at the Manor, a beautiful sunset evening featuring live music by two dames and a stand-up dude (Mary Bowers, Lynne White, and Scott Freeman). Guests are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic basket with their choice of food and beverage for an evening of crowd-pleasing tunes at sunset along the Potomac River.

Date

Thursday, June 29, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Alexandria
