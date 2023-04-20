Mother’s Day Soirée

Join The Station and Le Fantome Food Hall for the ultimate Mother’s Day event!

Come celebrate this mom-entous occasion with with crafts including card and picture frame making, live music, glitter tattoos, Le Fantome Mother’s Day food and drink specials, giveaways, and more. Array Flower Truck will be onsite passing out mini bouquets to the first 100 guests who stop by Le Fantome during the event!

Post the best blooming photo featuring mom and tag The Station to be entered to win a gift card to your favorite Station restaurant or retailer with the hashtags #MothersDaySoirée, #TheStation, and #LeFantome.

It will surely be a beautiful day full of yums, mums, and moms! We can’t wait to see you there.

12:00 pm to 2:00 pm