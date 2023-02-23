Thursday // Apr 20, 2023
Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour
5301 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD 20852
About this event
One of the jazz world’s most enduring and essential institutions, the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its 65th anniversary season with a touring ensemble that represents both the peerless artistry and top-tier bona fides of its namesake. Taking turns at the microphone are two of the most celebrated vocalists of our era: NEA Jazz Master, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater and fellow Grammy winner and multiple DownBeat poll-topper Kurt Elling. Directing the ace ensemble is pianist, Mack Avenue recording artist, and five-time Grammy nominee Christian Sands.