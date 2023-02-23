Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour

One of the jazz world’s most enduring and essential institutions, the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its 65th anniversary season with a touring ensemble that represents both the peerless artistry and top-tier bona fides of its namesake. Taking turns at the microphone are two of the most celebrated vocalists of our era: NEA Jazz Master, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater and fellow Grammy winner and multiple DownBeat poll-topper Kurt Elling. Directing the ace ensemble is pianist, Mack Avenue recording artist, and five-time Grammy nominee Christian Sands.