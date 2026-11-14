Make Monoprint Greeting Cards with Sarah Barzmehri

Give your next greeting card a personal signature at this small monoprint workshop with artist Sarah Barzmehri. Using acrylic paint, rollers and mark-making tools, participants experiment with patterns and layers to create original cards to take home.

No previous experience is needed. The point is to explore what happens when color and texture meet paper, with room for unexpected results. Whether you are making a holiday greeting or something to save for a birthday, the finished cards carry a little more of their maker than a shop-bought design.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 2–4 p.m.

Where: National League of American Pen Women, 1300 17th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Cost: $55.20 ticket plus a required $20 materials fee paid separately to Sarah via Venmo or Zelle: $75.20 combined at the listed prices.

Book the workshop. Space is limited; confirm exact details and fees with the organizer. Featured artwork is the organizer’s sample image, not a promised finished design.