All Aboard: Free Model Railroad Open House at Vienna Station

Step inside Vienna’s historic train depot and watch a miniature railroad go to work. Northern Virginia Model Railroaders opens its detailed HO-scale layout to the public, with towns, yards and train movements inspired by North Carolina railroading in the 1950s. The fun is in the details: locomotives gather cars, trains move between towns and the landscape gives children and grown-ups plenty to notice. It’s an appealing free stop for curious families and anyone who enjoys intricate model-making.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Vienna Station — historic downtown Vienna, 231 Dominion Road NE, Vienna, VA 22180.

Price: Free; donations accepted.

The November open house runs 1–5 p.m.; the club’s later holiday open house is a separate date. This is a model-railroad viewing event, not a passenger train ride. Check the official schedule and confirm exact details before visiting.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information