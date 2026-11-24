Take the holiday evening below street level for a cabaret built around a singer, a pianist and a little seasonal mischief. Miss Kitty brings Tinsel & Glamour to Dupont Underground, with Christopher Wingert at the piano and a program of storytelling and song. The Helen Hayes nominee gives the evening a theatrical center, while the underground setting makes a change from the usual holiday bar circuit. La Pluma Theatre presents this approximately hour-long performance, with the event scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on December 15 and doors opening at 7. Plan dinner around Dupont Circle before heading down for the show. General admission is $30, plus a $3.05 booking fee and sales tax. Check the venue’s access information, current tickets and exact details before booking.

When: December 15, 2026, 7:30–9 p.m. EST; doors at 7 p.m. The performance itself runs approximately one hour.

Where: Dupont Underground, 19 Dupont Circle NW, Dupont Circle, Washington, DC 20036

Price: $30 general admission plus $3.05 booking fee and sales tax; confirm the final total at checkout

Official details and registration