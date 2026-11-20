Sometimes the best holiday plan is close enough to feel like a neighborhood gathering. Melwood’s Miracle on 23rd Street invites families, friends and neighbors to its Arlington location for an evening built around simple seasonal pleasures: activities for all ages, local vendors with gifts and treats, a photo with Santa and a tree lighting outside the building. It makes an approachable Friday outing for anyone who would rather share a little community cheer than commit to a sprawling destination attraction. Admission is free, but reserve tickets through the official registration page and print them for entry. Leave room in your budget for anything you choose to buy from vendors. Detailed entertainment and other attractions are still being announced; confirm exact details with Melwood before attending.

Friday, December 11, 2026, 5–8 p.m., at Melwood Arlington, 750 23rd Street South, Arlington, in Aurora Highlands/National Landing. Free admission; register and print tickets in advance.

Official details and free registration