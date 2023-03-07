Mindful Mondays with Great Energy Group

Join the crew from Great Energy Group and Eaton’s Wellness Director Tara Aura for a unique mindfulness series, exploring wellness lineages of Black women thru movement, mindset, and music of the diaspora.

This will be a rhythmic, restorative, yoga flow that links movement to the breath. This class is fun for inflexible people and yogis of all levels. Detailed verbal instructions, modifications for beginners, use of props and more challenging pose extensions for advanced students. Participants will stretch muscles, build strength, find balance, and create internal space, setting intentions for the week. And of course, the vibe is heightened by the healing power of music from the Black diaspora – from reggae and jazz to hip hop and R&B.

Eaton Wellness will provide all yoga mats, props, fresh filtered water, and access to locker rooms, showers and our wellness lounge before class begins in the studio. (Pictured below) This series is designed to center Black people, but all are welcome.**