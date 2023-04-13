Mindful Mondays with Great Energy Group

Join the crew from Great Energy Group and yoga teachers hand-picked by Eaton’s Wellness Director Tara Aura for a unique mindfulness series, exploring movement, mindset, and music of the Black diaspora.

This will be a rhythmic, restorative, yoga flow that links movement to the breath. This class is fun for inflexible people and yogis of all levels. Detailed verbal instructions, modifications for beginners, use of props and more challenging pose extensions for advanced students. Participants will stretch muscles, build strength, find balance, and create internal space, setting intentions for the week. And of course, the vibe is heightened by the healing power of music from the Black diaspora – from reggae and jazz to hip hop and R&B.

ABOUT GREAT ENERGY GROUP

The Great Energy Group is committed to connecting people and strengthening our community through unique, energetic, social experiences. These experiences range from brunches and day parties to yoga and wellness events. We believe in creating a positive community for creatives, young professionals and like-minded individuals to gather, network and embark on new experiences together.