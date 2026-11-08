Diwali in Olney: A Free Bazaar and an Evening of Food and Culture

Diwali’s festive spirit carries into this Olney gathering, where a free bazaar opens the afternoon with Indian clothing, jewelry and accessories. Those who want to stay longer can book the buffet dinner and cultural program, including the Miss Diwali Pageant.



The two-part format makes it easy to choose your pace: browse without an admission charge, or make the meal and performances your evening out. Maryland Hindu Milan Mandir presents the event as a benefit for its temple construction project.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026: bazaar 3–8 p.m.; ticketed dinner and cultural program 4–8 p.m., with the show advertised to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Our Lady of Good Counsel High School — Olney, Maryland; 17301 Old Vic Boulevard, Olney, MD 20832

Price: Bazaar admission free, with no ticket required. Optional dinner and cultural show: $25 general admission or $10 child ticket; confirm child-age categories and any checkout fees with the organizer.

The bazaar and dinner/show have separate admission arrangements. Buy dinner tickets in advance; space is limited. The organizer’s published child-age bands overlap at age 10, so confirm the appropriate ticket for your family and exact event details.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information