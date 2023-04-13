Sunday, April 16, 2023

metrobar’s Barrel Select Bourbon Release Party

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
$25

Our first locally distilled barrel pick selection is bottled and ready, available at our Tasting & Release Party on Sunday 4/16 from 1-4pm, and at home as part of our new to-go program! Join us and celebrate the release of our District Made Spirits Barrel Select Cask Strength Bourbon, chosen for its rare “honey barrel”, expressing a rich character and unique flavor at an elevated 136.7 proof, with a 58% corn, 25% American rye, and 17% malted rye mash bill.

Spend the afternoon with our team and District Made Spirits for this exclusive tasting. Your ticket comes with a specialty District Made cocktail, entry in our raffle, access to the tasting area ft. live jazz from Alex Hamburger, and a tasting of 6 spirits:

– metrobar Barrel Select Cask Strength Bourbon

– District Made whiskey (3 selections)

– District Made Gin (2 selections)

Delicious eats will be available from Money Muscle BBQ, and to-go bottles of our Barrel Select Cask Strength Bourbon will be available for purchase, including free bottle engravings from Right Place Studio!

Sunday, April 16, 2023 01:00 pm
