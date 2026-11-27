Downtown McLean turns a Sunday afternoon into a neighborhood celebration as marching bands, floats and local performers make their way through Winterfest. The parade is only part of the outing: a block party at Langley Shopping Center adds food, music, arts activities and a later visit from Santa, giving families time to linger after the procession.

The celebration takes place Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Block-party activities and pre-parade entertainment begin at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Road and Old Chain Bridge Road and is scheduled to finish at 2:45 p.m. Santa's station opens at the block party at 3 p.m.

Admission is free, with vendor food and other purchases extra. The official event address is Beverly Road and Elm Street, McLean; consult the organizer's route information to choose a viewing spot and reach the block party. Come for the procession, then stay for a snack and a visit to Santa's station. Confirm weather arrangements, route details and exact activities with the organizer. Featured photograph shows a previous Winterfest parade; P.H. Appel, via Visit Fairfax.

Official event details