McClintock Distilling: A Free Spirits Tasting at Ace Beverage

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 2–5 p.m. EST

Ace Beverage Fine Wines and Spirits, first floor of Foxhall Square Mall — Northwest DC

3301 New Mexico Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016

Price: Free tasting; bottle purchases are additional.

Holiday cocktails get more interesting when you know what is going into the glass. Ace Beverage’s neighborhood tasting puts McClintock’s rye, cask-finished gins and fruit-and-coffee liqueurs side by side, offering a chance to compare the bottles before choosing one for home. The announced lineup includes Madeira- and Cognac-cask gin finishes alongside spiced pear and coffee flavors. For curious drinkers, it is a low-commitment way to ask questions, sharpen your preferences and find a new ingredient for the season’s gatherings.

Ages 21+; bring valid ID. The store says no RSVP is needed for its tastings. The first hour in the Foxhall garage is free with validation. Confirm the current lineup, parking terms and exact details before visiting.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Event image via Edible DC.