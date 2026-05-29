Matt Sauve (Denver)

Matt Suave closes AFTERGLOW weekend at BUNKER with his signature euphoric disco-house sound, infectious grooves, and nonstop late-night energy. From EDC and Sydney Mardi Gras to NYC Pride and Market Days, Suave has become a global force in queer nightlife, sharing stages with LP Giobbi, Galantis, Kaskade, and more. Expect hypnotic beats, uplifting vibes, and an unforgettable finale at AFTERGLOW’s Sunday Closing Event, sponsored by GHOST.