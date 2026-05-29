Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Matt Sauve (Denver)
2001 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
BunkerMore details
About This Event
Matt Suave closes AFTERGLOW weekend at BUNKER with his signature euphoric disco-house sound, infectious grooves, and nonstop late-night energy. From EDC and Sydney Mardi Gras to NYC Pride and Market Days, Suave has become a global force in queer nightlife, sharing stages with LP Giobbi, Galantis, Kaskade, and more. Expect hypnotic beats, uplifting vibes, and an unforgettable finale at AFTERGLOW’s Sunday Closing Event, sponsored by GHOST.
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