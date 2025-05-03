Match: An Industry Night with Real Estate Professionals

Saturday, April 26th, 2025 @ 11:00:am
Join us on Thursday, May 22nd from 6–9pm for MATCH – Industry Night, an exclusive rooftop gathering designed specifically for real estate professionals. Whether you’re a seasoned agent, lender, stager, designer, or just getting started in the industry, this is your space to unwind, network, and recharge.
✨ What to Expect:
• Delicious bites and curated drinks
• Rooftop vibes and skyline views
• DJ-spun music to set the mood
• Activations focused on health, wellness, and balance in our fast-paced industry
• A welcoming community of fellow real estate professionals
This is more than just a mixer — it’s a moment to reconnect with what keeps you thriving, both personally and professionally.
📍 Location:
An exclusive rooftop at 6th & Massachusetts Ave NW
(Exact details shared upon RSVP)
🎟️ Space is limited! RSVP required to receive access details.
Come for the views, stay for the vibes — and leave feeling more grounded, inspired, and connected.
