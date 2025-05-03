Match: An Industry Night with Real Estate Professionals
Thursday, May 22, 2025

Match: An Industry Night with Real Estate Professionals: By Monko

600 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Triangle

an exclusive rooftop

Join us on Thursday, May 22nd from 6–9pm for MATCH – Industry Night, an exclusive rooftop gathering designed specifically for real estate professionals. Whether you’re a seasoned agent, lender, stager, designer, or just getting started in the industry, this is your space to unwind, network, and recharge.

• Delicious bites and curated drinks
• Rooftop vibes and skyline views
• DJ-spun music to set the mood
• Activations focused on health, wellness, and balance in our fast-paced industry
• A welcoming community of fellow real estate professionals

This is more than just a mixer — it’s a moment to reconnect with what keeps you thriving, both personally and professionally.

📍 Location:
An exclusive rooftop at 6th & Massachusetts Ave NW
(Exact details shared upon RSVP)

🎟️ Space is limited! RSVP required to receive access details.

Come for the views, stay for the vibes — and leave feeling more grounded, inspired, and connected.

Thursday, May 22, 2025 06:00 pm

