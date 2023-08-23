Martha Redbone Roots Project

Billboard Magazine called Martha Redbone “…a true original; the kind of artist who sets trends, as opposed to following them.” The raw power of this Afro-Indigenous vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator challenges and inspires all who hear her. She is known for her “unique gumbo” of folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. The “taut determination of mountain music and the bite of American Indian singing” (New York Times) infuse her performances. American Roots music takes a new form in her hands, with an intellectual and critically-minded approach to the genre that, in the words of NPR, “brims with potency and freshness.”