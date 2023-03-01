Market Madness Table Tennis Showdown

Join Union Market District, DC Fray and The Homeless Children’s Playtime Project for our second annual Market Madness Table Tennis Tournament on April 15 from 2 – 6 p.m. We’re welcoming players of all skill levels and enthusiasts of all ages to come test their reflexes with some ping pong to benefit The Homeless Children’s Playtime Project.

Whether you’re playing in the tournament or there to cheer, enjoy food and drinks from the great retailers of Union Market plus live music from local artists.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Email us at [email protected]