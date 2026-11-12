The Margins Circle: A Literary Gathering in Del Ray

Make space for a different kind of Sunday conversation at The Margins Circle. Hosted by Kalea at The Company of Books in Del Ray, this small literary gathering brings readers and writers together for a book spotlight, reading aloud and reflection.

Writers may choose to share a short piece, with three to four minutes set aside for each optional contribution. Sharing is an invitation, not a requirement, and all experience levels are welcome. With a maximum of ten seats, the format favors a close conversation over a crowded reading. Leave time afterward for a wander along Mount Vernon Avenue.

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: The Company of Books, 2200 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301.

Admission: $10 per person, described as monthly membership by the organizer; review booking terms. Ages 18+.

Reserve a place. Confirm exact details with the organizer.