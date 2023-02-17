Sunday // Feb 19, 2023
Mardi Gras at Dauphine’s
1100 15th St NW, Washington DC
About this event
Mardi Gras is about music, parades, picnics, floats and excitement. It’s one big holiday in New Orleans and we hope to bring a taste of that to you here in D.C.!
Your ticket includes open bar, food stations, entertainment, and so much more! Proceeds from Mardi Gras at Dauphine’s will directly benefit Freshfarm – a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, that works to create a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable food future.