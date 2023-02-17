Mardi Gras is about music, parades, picnics, floats and excitement. It’s one big holiday in New Orleans and we hope to bring a taste of that to you here in D.C.!

Your ticket includes open bar, food stations, entertainment, and so much more! Proceeds from Mardi Gras at Dauphine’s will directly benefit Freshfarm – a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, that works to create a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable food future.