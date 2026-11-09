Marble a Holiday Ornament at Friendship Heights’ Sunday Commons

A handmade ornament can become a small reminder of a good morning out. Red Panda Art Studio brings a marbling workshop to Sunday Commons, inviting participants to play with color and take home a seasonal creation. Supplies are provided, making it easy to arrive ready to experiment.



Make a morning of it: reserve your workshop spot, then stay for lunch, baked goods or a browse through the market’s produce and local offerings as its fall season winds down.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 10 a.m.–noon Eastern. Sunday Commons Market continues until 2 p.m.

Where: Sunday Commons Market — Friendship Heights, Washington, DC; Sidewalk outside Pepco Harrison Substation, 5210 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015

Price: $12.51 currently advertised; registration required. All workshop supplies included.

This is an outdoor sidewalk event at Wisconsin Avenue and Harrison Street NW. Dress for the weather and confirm workshop participation guidance, final checkout price and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information