Mamma Mia! Dinner at Home with Caruso’s Grocery

WHAT: Caruso’s Grocery – DC invites guests to celebrate Mother’s Day with its Mamma Mia! Dinner at Home, a curated Italian carryout feast designed for effortless, at-home celebrations. Priced at $135, the package includes a full spread for the family: Tomato & Basil Caprese, Roasted Garlic Caesar Salad, signature garlic bread, a choice of two pastas (from favorites like Penne alla Vodka, Shrimp Scampi, and Spaghetti & Meatballs), classic tiramisu for dessert, and a bottle of wine (Chianti, Pinot Grigio, or Prosecco).

Each meal also includes a 5 oz bottle of Caruso’s housemade limoncello for a celebratory toast to Mom. Kid-friendly add-ons are available for $10 each, featuring entrée options and a mini cupcake from Buzz Bakery.

WHEN: Friday, May 8, 2026

Pickup available on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 5:00pm – 8:00pm ORDER HERE

WHERE: Caruso’s Grocery – Washington, DC (carryout only)

WHY: Mother’s Day doesn’t have to mean crowded dining rooms or stressful reservations. Caruso’s Grocery offers a thoughtful alternative for families looking to celebrate at home with a restaurant-quality meal—whether by preference or necessity. Mamma Mia! Dinner at Home allows families to spend less time cooking and more time celebrating, creating a relaxed, meaningful experience centered around comforting Italian classics and quality time together.