Mallard’s Second Birthday!

WHAT: Mallard celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a special four course chef dinner featuring guest Chef Jeffrey Buben, celebrated for Vidalia, Bistro Bis, and Woodward Table, reuniting with his former protégé, Chef Hamilton Johnson, for one night only. Guests will enjoy a menu that reimagines southern cuisine, paired with optional wine and beer selections curated by Mallard’s beverage team.

WHEN: Thursday, August 6th, 5:00pm to 10:00pm

WHERE: Mallard – Reserve your table here: Make Your Reservation

WHY: Mallard is marking two wonderful years with a night to remember. It’s a rare chance to see two generations of culinary talent share a kitchen, and to celebrate with a menu built around craft, heritage, and hospitality. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to book early.